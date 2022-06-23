De-board unruly passengers: DGCA to airlines

NASHIK: Airlines must de-board any 'unruly passenger' before departure if they refuse to wear face mask inside an aircraft even after being warned, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. Besides, airport operators must take help of the local police and security agencies and levy fines on people not wearing face masks, the DGCA has said in a circular released.

Currently low cost airlines - Alliance Air, SpiceJet, TruJet and Star Air are intermittently operating flights from Nashik (Ojhar) Airport to various destinations including Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa under the UDAN scheme.

The circular has been issued on the backdrop of increasing cases of Covid-19 in the country. In Nashik too cases are increasing gradually. Yesterday the number of Covid cases increased to 47 in the district including 38 under Nashik NMC limits. While 210 patiets were undergoing treatment.

In the meantime, the DGCA has issued directions for strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols at airports and inside the aircraft.

On June 3, the Delhi High Court had ordered DGCA to ensure strict implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines at airports.

The directions issued for Airlines include that the airlines shall ensure that all passengers are wearing face masks properly and continue to wear the mask throughout the journey. The face masks can be removed under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons only.It further stated that the Airline shall ensure that passengers are sensitized on the precautionary measures to be taken by them through their websites, travel agents, call centres, displays at airports, assistance booths at the airports, etc.

The Airline shall make regular announcements for awareness among the passengers on the need to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour such as hand hygiene, wearing masks, etc. during travel. It shall make arrangements for extra face masks and provide them to the passengers if required.

“CISF or other Police personnel deployed at the entrance of the Airport shall ensure that no one is allowed to enter the airport without wearing a mask. CASO and other supervising officers must ensure this personally,” the statement stated.