DCB launches QR code for public toilet complaints

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP</strong>:The Cantonment Board of Deolali has launched a QR code system for people to complain about the public toilets if they found them unclean. This step is a plus point for residents as they will now be able to put up their complaints immediately. The Board is putting in efforts to get in a good position in the Swachh Survekshan 2021.</p><p>The Board had ranked 52nd out of 62 Boards in the Swachh Survekshan 2020. To better their score, the Cantonment Board is leaving no stone unturned to address residents’ issues as soon as possible. Earlier, the Board requested Deolalites to use the Swachhta app for lodging their complaints about sanitation issues. It received a good response and tried its best to address most of the problems.</p><p>“It is a great initiative by the Board as now we will be able to complain about the toilets immediately. However, Cantonment also comes up with great plans but lacks implementation. Let’s see how this step unfolds and how well they handle the complaints.”-Tarini Tamrakar.</p><p><strong>Online portal by DCB</strong></p><p><strong>Use deolali.canttgov.in for-Public Grievance Redressal Trade Licence Lease Renewal/Extention Birth & Death certificate</strong></p>