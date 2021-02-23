DCB fails to address sanitation issues

<p>DEOLALI CAMP: The Cantonment Board of Deolali (DCB) needs to pull up its socks as the residents of the Stationwadi area are facing sanitation issues. The sanitation workers cleaned the area after the complaint. However, residents claim that the area wasn’t cleaned by them at all. They stated that the workers just cleared a particular patch, clicked a photo, and then went away without cleaning the rest of the area. </p><p>The road leading to the Stationwadi is filled with garbage. The filth in the area posing a danger to the health of residents. Even though the Board got dissolved on February 10th, the sanitation problem has been there for the past two months. Residents are demanding that the Cantonment Board administration should provide serious attention to the sanitation issues in the area.</p>