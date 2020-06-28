DC Mandhare calls for resolve, self-restraint to fight COVID-19

NASHIK :

Stating that the fight against COVID-19 has entered into a decisive phase, District Collector Suraj Mandhare on Sunday urged Nashikites to exercise self-restraint and sought adherence to the rules and instructions of the government.

"Each one of us is badly affected by the impact of the Coronavirus and therefore everyone needs to be dealt with the crisis in equal spirit. We have no other alternative but to choose one option among the two -- either adherence to the rules with good health or getting admitted in the hospital after some days for a disease for which there is no reliable cure available yet," Mandhare said in a statement released.

Everyone knows how challenging it is to treat and overcome this in a large country like India where 1/6th of the world's population lives. So prevention is in itself is the right solution. It's, therefore, high time for us to make a resolve to exercise self-restraint, to impose self restrictions for the safety of our family, our loved ones, our friends and society, he stated.

Urging business professionals on the issue of overcrowding at market places, Mandhare said that the owners should make requisite changes in the structure of their shops, a workplace so that there should not remain any room for overcrowding at the place and social distancing will also be maintained.

He urged people to follow two basic rules that they will not become a cause for overcrowding and that they will also not be a part of the crowd.

Mandhare said that at this juncture, people should not organise or participate in any programme, be it small. They should also avoid unnecessary travel.

While living a life with Corona, let's undertake a campaign to raise awareness and embrace the changes in our lifestyle or workplace, Mandhare added.