Days hotter, nights cooler

NASHIK: The day temperature continues to fluctuate in the city. In some parts the sky remained overcast in the morning but day again became hotter. As the day progressed, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 29.3 degrees celsius with cloudy skies. The IMD has predicted dry weather for the next four days.

The night temperature was recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius, after recording coolest night in State at 11.4 on Tuesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The week has been witnessing a high difference between day and night temperatures. A senior scientist at IMD, said, “The high difference in the day and night temperatures is the speciality of February as the winter is outgoing while summer is awaited. The night temperature is influenced by colder winds, while day temperature is influenced by sunlight.”

As per forecast “Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over most parts of Central India during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter.” Meanwhile, Malegaon was coldest in state at 11.0 degree Celsius. While Jalgaon, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad recorded a minimum temperature of 12.2, 12.6 and 17.8 derees Celsius respectively.

Settling of the night temperature around 11 degrees and the day tenperature around 27 degrees have brought some solace for the grape growers as the harvesting is in progress and there is no significant drop in minimum temperatures. If the temperature drops below six degrees celsius, the growth of fruits may be affected and they may get cracked, opined an agricultural expert.