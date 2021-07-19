Day 1: SPPU helpline and chatbox get 3,500 calls

NASHIK: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) exam department received more than 3,500 class on the first day of second semester online examination. The exam was conducted in a proctored manner. The university has organised online examination for graduate and postgraduate courses. A total of 97.15 percent students attended the exam. The helpline was made available for students to address technical issues during the examination.

Along with that, 450 students sought assistance through the online chat box. For the helpline and chatbox, SPPU exam department employed 60 technicians. Of a technicians, 40 were on call and 20 were responding to queries over the chatbox. On the first day of examination, 76,804 students were expected to appear for 74 subjects and 74,772 gave the papers. The subjects included Science, Engineering, Commerce, Architecture and Law stream. Mahesh Kakade, director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation, said that for the first time voice recording was done in the exam.