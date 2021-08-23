Datta Patil elected as president of NDFA

NASHIK: The general meeting of Nashik District Fencing Association (NDFA) was held recently. In this meeting, a new executive committee was elected for the next four years from 2021 to 2025. Datta Patil was elected as the President of Nashik District Fencing Association and Raju Shinde was elected as the General Secretary. Further elected chairs are Uday Khare as Executive President, Vice President CD.

Rote and Dnyaneshwar Nigal and Deepak Nikam were selected as treasurers. Vikram Dudhare and Anand Chakor have been selected as joint secretaries. Ashok Dudhare, Jai Sharma, Manisha Kathe, Anand Khare, Rahul Fadol and Vaibhav Vispute have been selected as executive members. Datta Patil is a former corporator and director of the Kalika Mandir Trust.

After the selection process, he said that there is a good atmosphere for fencing in Nashik. Many players from Nashik have won medals at state and national level Some players from Nashik have also represented India in international competitions. But in the last one-and-a-half years, the players have not had a chance. Therefore, in the future, more efforts will be made to give opportunities to more and more players from Nashik, he said.