Datar Cancer Genetics to file Rs 500 crore defamation suit

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: On the backdrop of district administration seeking an explanation from Datar Cancer Genetics so as to why a permanent ban should not be imposed on this reputed lab in Nashik under the Disaster Management Act after the District Civil Hospital investigation revealed that the Covid-19 positive numbers in the private lab were higher than the report of the government Covid testing lab, the Datar Cancer Genetics has threatened to file Rs 500 crore defamation suit against the district administration.</p>.<p>In a letter to District Collector Suraj Mandhare, it has requested the administration for recall of ex parte Order dated 27.02.2021, stating that “since our NABL and ICMR approvals are ongoing and valid, there is no case for a re-verification as required by you.”</p><p> “Considering the toxicity generated by the impugned ex parte Order and the blemish on our honesty and reliability of our reports, we do not consider it advisable to continue with the Covid-19 RT-PCR testing in Nashik any more and we hereby inform you that we are terminating the said RT-PCR Covid-19 testing service with immediate effect,” the letter said.</p><p> We are going through legality to file Rs 500 crore defamation suit against the district administration, it said, and added that the ex parte Order issued by the administration has tarnished the image of the company. Meanwhile, the recent developments have been reported directly from Datar Cancer Genetics to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Health Department Secretariat stating how the district administration is hiding its failures.</p><p>"The district administration has received complaints that the Covid-19 reports given by Datar Cancer Genetics are suspicious. Notice has been issued to the company based on the complaints received. These complaints are genuine and expected to be resolved. The company is deviating from the subject. There is no fact in the notice of a claim it has served." - Suraj Mandhare, District Collector</p>