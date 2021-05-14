Darna bridge needs immediate repair

DEOLALI CAMP: The Darna river bridge, located at Shevge Darna, needs immediate repair before the monsoon season as the bridge’s sidewalls are in a dilapidated condition. Saroj Ahire, MLA of Deolali Constituency, inspected the bridge and demanded immediate repair of the bridge from the Public Works Department. In 1989-99, the then coalition government built bridges over the Darna River at Nanegaon and Shevge Darna to facilitate transportation in the eastern part of the taluka.

The bridge was constructed during the tenure of former Guardian Minister Babanrai Gholap. The sidewalls of bridge, also known as preventive walls, ensure that vehicles and passengers are safe. However, the PWD department neglected the maintenance work of the Shevge Darna bridge for the last few years.

The bridge’s side walls have been damaged due to flooding. During the rainy season, the bridge gets flooded. A vehicle or passenger can be swept directly into the river due to the damaged sidewalls. The bridge was repaired two years, but it again got damaged due to flooding.