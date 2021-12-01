Darkness reigns on a 4-km stretch

NASHIK: The 4-km stretch of a road between Dahava Meil (10th Mile) and Nashik (Ojhar) Airport is still in dark at night due to the lack of street lights. As a result, passengers and persons from business, trade, and industry sectors have to face inconvenience.

Passengers are demanding that the PWD department should install street lights on the important stretch between Dahava Meil and Nashik Airport.

The construction work at the airport is completed, and the road leading to Nashik Airport from Dahava Meil is 4-km long. The four-laning of this stretch is also completed with the dividers in the middle.

But this road is still in dark because of the lack of street lights. This road leads to many important destinations, including Nashik, Shirdi, and Mumbai. Many VIPs, ministers, and people’s representatives often travel at night from the airport on this stretch.

The police personnel deployed here also face inconvenience. Therefore, the villagers in the area are demanding that street lights be installed at the earliest.