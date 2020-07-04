Dams have enough stock to tide over rainfall delay

NASHIK :

Even as the coronavirus situation in Nashik district is grim, there is some solace for the district as far as the water stock is concerned as it has reported nearly six times more useful storage as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Officials said the present collective stock is nearly 30% more than the last year’s collective stock of 5% for the same period, and that there are adequate reserves to cater to the city’s potable water and other needs.

Even if rains get delay, the city will not have to face water cut this time at least for some duration citing availability of storage of 46 per cent in the Gangapur dam which is a major source of water supply to the city.

The present collective water stock in the district dams is at 19530 mcft out of the projected 65818 mcft, compared to previous year's cumulative water storage of 3506 mcft.

The district had faced successive years of water shortage and drought over the past few years. However, most parts of the district had received good rainfall last year.

According to the Nashik Irrigation Division, Water and Resources report, "at the beginning of July this year, 24 major, medium and small projects in the district have adequate water reserve of 30%."

On this day last year, the collective stock available across these dams was just 5 per cent. This year, there is abundant water reserve and if the rainfall goes on expected line, there will not be an issue of 'water cut' in the city.

As a result of last year's heavy and prolonged rainfall, the reservoirs in the district has abundant water stock this year. The Gangapur dam has 46 per cent or 2573 mcft of water. Last year, it was 738 mcft, which was only 13 per cent.

At present, in 24 projects in the district 30 percent or 19530 mcft of water stock is available. Therefore, along with the reserved drinking water storage, water is also being supplied to the agriculture and other sectors.

Last year, water stock in the district dams had touched the bottom due to drought and compared to present water stock, 13 out of 24 medium and small capacity dams were completely dried, while major dams had left with 10 to 15 percent water storage.

As a result, water scarcity was rampant in the entire district. The Gangapur Dam Complex, which supplies water to Nashik city, had 9% water stock availability during the period.

Water stock in Gangapur Dam Complex (%)

Dam - 2019 - 2020

Gangapur dam 13% 46%

Kashyapi 5% 18%

Gautami Godavari 4% 13%

Alandi 0% 1%

Total 9% 30%