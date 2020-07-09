'Dam' good news : 50% and rising

NASHIK :

The Gangapur dam, a major source of water supply to Nashik city, is now 50 per cent full to its projected storage capacity within the fortnight of July. This is a big relief for Nashikites as there are still three months to go to the end of monsoon, which is predicted to be normal this year. This is a clear indication of overflowing of Gangapur dam this year also. Meanwhile, the Gangapur Dam Complex comprising of reservoirs Kashyapi,

Gautami Godavari, Alandi besides the Gangapur dam has an average cumulative water storage of 34 per cent at present.

The meteorological department has forecast more than 100 per cent rainfall across the country this year. Heavy rains are also occurring in Maharashtra. Last month, Nashik city and the district had received heavy rains due to the Cyclone Nisarga.

The June average of the district is 174 percent. The month of June last year was completely dry. This year, however, June rainfall has been satisfactory and closer to the average of the June rainfall.

Besides this, Trimbakeshwar and Amboli villages, which are key catchment areas of Gangapur dam have received heavy rainfall. As a result, the water storage of the dam, which quenches the thirst of the city and suburbs, has reached 50 percent in the beginning of the second week of this month.

At present, the Gangapur dam has 2,787 mcft of water storage which is more than 2.5 TMC and still rainy months of August and September are to begin. Therefore, chances are high for good rainfall in the coming two months and the overflow of the dam as well. If everything goes as forecast, the drinking water problem of the city for the entire period of the year will get solved.

It will become possible for irrigation department to release water from Gangapur dam for Marathwada by planning rotations for agriculture and industry. During the corresponding period of the last year, Gangapur dam had 38% water storage. In comparison, this time, the dam has 12% more water reserve.

The present collective water stock in the district dams is at 33 per cent or 21638 mcft out of the projected 65818 mcft, compared to previous year's cumulative water storage of 10968 mcft or 17 per cent.

Water storage in dam complex (%)

Gangapur - 50

Kashyapi - 22

Gautami Godavari - 19

Alandi - 0