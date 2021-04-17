Dal rotten due to the wrong policy of Centre: Bhujbal

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Chhagan Bhujbal alleged that 6,442 metric tonnes of the pulse remained after the distribution, is rotten, as there was no permission for its distribution by the central government. The pulses were allotted to the state under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and Atmanirbhar Bharat. </p>.<p>The central government has now permitted on April 15 to distribute the pulse to the beneficiaries of the National Food Security Scheme. It will get distributed to the beneficiaries, he said. The central government distributed 5 kg of foodgrains per person and 1 kg of gram or tur pulses per person to ration cardholders who were unemployed during the Corona outbreak. During this period, the central government distributed food grains and pulses under three schemes. </p><p>The state had received 1,13,042 metric tonnes of the pulse from April to November. Out of which, 1,06,600 metric tonnes of pulses were distributed in eight months. 6,442 metric tonnes of the pulse was left. After November, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana 1 and 2 and Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme were closed by the Centre. But it had not given any clarification about the pulse that left after distribution. </p><p>The state government had followed up the matter on regular basis with the central government. However, no guidance was received from the Centre in the last five months regarding the distribution of the pulse. The central government has finally permitted to distribute the pulse to the beneficiaries of the National Food Security Scheme on April 15 after it was revealed that the pulse was rotting. Therefore, the pulse in good condition now will be distributed quickly. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has also given orders regarding this.</p>