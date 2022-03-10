Dak Adalat to resolve customer grievances

NASHIK: A Dak Adalat has been organised on March 24 at 4.00 pm in the postal department of the district to expedite the resolution of customer complaints. To redress their grievances, the complaint forms should be submitted to the senior superintendent of the Dak Adalat of the postal department before March 15, said Mohan Ahirrao, senior postal superintendent of Nashik postal department.

This Dak Adalat has been organised at Senior Superintendent, Nashik Postal Department, Near Nashik Main Post Office on Trimbak Road. Customers are required to submit two forms of a complaint regarding postal service by the deadline for redressal of their grievances.

Complaints regarding registered post, speed post, savings bank, money order etc as well as complaints regarding postal services in Nashik division which have not been resolved within 6 weeks and have not received a satisfactory reply, will also be taken into consideration in this Dak Adalat.

Lokshahi Din on Monday

Divisional Lokshahi Din has been organised on Monday, March 15 at 12:00 pm in the office of the Divisional Commissioner. As per the government order, restrictions have been imposed in the state due to Covid. The Lokshahi Din will be organised in presence of 10 divisional heads, informed by Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Gorakshanath Gadilkar.

Citizens of Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Dhule and Nandurbar in the Nashik division have been appealed for participation. Earlier, the district level Lokshahi Din was held under government guidelines.