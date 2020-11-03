Dada's work for rural, tribal people memorable: Zirwal

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>Dada, who enjoyed the forest and maintained a close relationship with the forest dwellers, helped the people of rural and tribal areas to stand on their own feet.</p>.<p>By cultivating mangoes and cashews through the Baif organisation, he did a great job of taking the common and ignored people to world platform. His work will always be remembered, thus expressed Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Narhari Zirwal while paying husy his condolences to Vanadhipati Vinayakdada Patil. <br><br>He was speaking at a condolence meeting organised by MVP at Udoji Maratha Boarding.<br><br>General Secretary of MVP Nilimatai Pawar said, Dada was a great guide for all. While accepting the responsibility as the receptionist at MVP centenary celebration, he conducted a workshop for the professors. He was a professor of professors. With his departure, the MVP has lost a great advisor.<br><br>MP Bharti Pawar admitted that her political career was started with the guidance of Dada. He was a problem-solving personality. Knowing the problems of women in rural areas and suggesting solutions. We saw God in him. Now where to go to seek guidance if there were any difficulties in life, she expressed. <br><br>"Dada, who had a clear vision in all fields of life and was a role model in the development work of the district, was a guide to all with a pure, transparent and caring personality," MLA Dilip Bankar said. <br><br>MLA Saroj Ahire, Hiraman Khoskar, MVP chairman Manikrao Boraste, secretary Dr. Sunil Dhikale, deputy chairman Ragho Nana Ahire and ZP President Balasaheb Kshirsagar were present on the occasion.</p>