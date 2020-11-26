Cyclone Nivar: Shah assures all help to TN, Pudducherri

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah today (Thursday) assured all possible help from the Centre to Tamil Nadu and Pudducherry in wake of cyclone Nivar.</p> .<p>Taking to twitter, he said “We are closely monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Have spoken to CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and CM Shri @VNarayanasami and assured all possible help from the centre”.</p><p>NDRF teams already on ground to help people in need, he added in his tweet message.</p><p>Severe cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast during early hours today (Thursday). The 'very severe cyclonic storm' Nivar has now weakened into a 'severe cyclonic storm', according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).</p><p>The IMD had earlier predicted that the cyclone would make landfall with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting up to 145 kmph. No serious damage has been seen till now.</p>