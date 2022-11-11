Cycle rally receives grand welcome on its journey to cover 2300 km distance

NASHIK
To make Saint Namdev’s work of awakening and enlightenment known to all. a Cycle Vari is being organised from Pandharpur to Ghuman. On this backdrop, an event was held at Tupasakhre Lawns.
As soon as the Cycle Vari arrived, the members of the Shimpi community welcomed the cyclists with Harinam and the sound of taal and mridanga with jubilation.
752nd birth
anniversary of Sant Namdev Maharaj
On the occasion of a 2300 km distance Cycle Vari, which started from Pandharpur to Ghuman from November 4th, was welcomed by the president of Namdev Samojonnati Parishad, Sanjeev Tupsakhre, Vrishali Tupsakhre and dignitaries present.
On this occasion, Manoj Mandre, Suryakant Bhise, Aba Patil of the cyclist association, Jagannath Pawar, Prof K R Shimpi, Atul Mankar, Ravindra Rahne, Vikrant Dongre, Sanjay Nevaskar, Jagdish Shinde, Vasanti Rahane, Archana Mankar, Suvarna Geete, Anuradha Dhatingan, Usha Shinde, Santosh Kharde, Sachin Nirgude, Prashant Nirgude, Ramesh Bakre and Somnath Khandare were present.
Bhagwat Dharma Prasarak Sangh, Palkhi Sohala Journalist Association, Palkhi Sohala Journalist Association, Nanded Samaj Prasarak Parishad and Namdev Darbar Committee also organised a Rath Yatra besides the Cycle Vari. the rally will be concluded on 28th November at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh in Punjab in key presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.