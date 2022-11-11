Cycle rally receives grand welcome on its journey to cover 2300 km distance

NASHIK

To make Saint Namdev’s work of awakening and enlightenment known to all. a Cycle Vari is being organised from Pandharpur to Ghuman. On this backdrop, an event was held at Tupasakhre Lawns.

As soon as the Cycle Vari arrived, the members of the Shimpi community welcomed the cyclists with Harinam and the sound of taal and mridanga with jubilation.