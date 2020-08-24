CWC asks Sonia to continue as interim party chief

NEW DELHI :

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday to deliberate on leadership change in the party ended with the CWC requesting Sonia Gandhi to remain as party chief till the election of a new party chief at an AICC session.



After a marathon meeting, the CWC also authorized the Congress President to affect necessary organisational changes that she may deem appropriate to take on the challenges facing the party.



'The CWC unanimously requests Sonia Gandhi to continue to lead the Indian National Congress until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened,' a resolution moved by the CWC said.



Taking note of the letter of Congress President, Sonia Gandhi addressed to General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal as also a letter written earlier by certain Congress leaders to the Congress President, the CWC praised the leadership provided by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and unanimously resolved to strengthen the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in every possible way.



It said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been the two voices that have been at the forefront of exposing the Government’s inadequate responses, divisive politics and audacious propaganda.



'The last six months have seen the nation in the throes of multiple crises. We have been beset by the Corona pandemic that continues to claim thousands of lives; downward-spiraling economy; massive job losses and growing poverty, and brazen aggression into and occupation of Indian territory by the Chinese.

The two voices that have been at the forefront of exposing the Government’s inadequate responses, divisive politics and audacious propaganda are of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.



Sonia Gandhi’s hard questions on the handling of the migrants’ crisis put this Government to shame. She ensured that Congress-ruled states tackled the pandemic effectively and provided access to healthcare and treatment to all sections of the people.

Her leadership has rankled and embarrassed those occupying the highest offices in this Government. Rahul Gandhi has resolutely led the fight against the government from the front. The CWC, reflecting the overwhelming view and desire of the rank and file of the Congress, unanimously resolved to strengthen the hands of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in every possible way,' it said.



Making it clear that no one would be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership at this juncture, the CWC said, 'the responsibility of every Congress worker and leader today is to fight the pernicious assault on India’s democracy, pluralism and diversity by the Modi Government.

The voices of our two leaders have inspired a generation of Indians, both within and outside of the Indian National Congress, to rise and demand answers from this Government which seeks to desperately distract the people through shallow and manufactured issues.

It is under their leadership that crores of Congress workers and supporters have reached out to fill the large, callous gaps in governance left by this Government as a result of which millions belonging to the poor and middle classes have been unjustly deprived of their rights and their livelihoods. '



On the letter written by senior party leaders to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, calling for an overhaul in party organization, the CWC said, 'the CWC notes that inner-party issues can not be deliberated through the media or in public fora. The CWC urges and advises all concerned to raise such issues only in party fora in the interest of propriety and discipline.'



Earlier, a majority of the senior party leaders attending the meeting urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as party chief, sources said.



The meeting of the CWC began on a stormy note with Sonia Gandhi offering to resign as party chief and requesting CWC to begin deliberations to replace her even as senior party leaders Manmohan Singh and A K Antony urging her to continue.

The sources said that in a letter read out at the start of the CWC meeting by AICC General secretary K C Venugopal, Mrs Sonia Gandhi asked the party to relieve her as Congress president .



The letter, written in response to a letter written by several top leaders calling for overhaul of the party organization, requested CWC to start the process to replace her as interim president.



Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh and senior leader and former Defence Minister AK Antony, however, requested Gandhi to continue in her current role.



Dr Manmohan Singh urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress interim president for the entire session.



Senior leader AK Antony said that if Mrs Sonia Gandhi is unwilling to continue as Congress interim chief, Rahul Gandhi should take over.