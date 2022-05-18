Customer thrashed for not paying extra

NASHIK: A customer was beaten up badly by staff members and the manager at a CNG pump in Viholi for not paying extra for the gas. A case in this regard has been registered at Ambad Police Station.

According to the police, Akshay Narayan Kamat (Bhandup resident) visited Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited’s CNG pump in Vilholi to refill the gas in his car. After filling up the gas, he insisted on online payment, but the staff members stated the pump wasn’t accepting online payments for a while. When Kamat paid the bill in cash, he was asked to pay an extra Rs 40. As Kamat refused to pay extra, six employees, including Bhausaheb Awhad and Narendra Prasad, insulted and beat Kamat.

According to a complaint lodged by Kamat, a case has been registered at Ambad police station, and further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Sub-Inspector Shantaram Shelke, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Bhagirath Deshmukh.