Curfew imposed in city

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>As immediate preventive measures need are required to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the city police commissionerate, the Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey said that a curfew has been imposed under section 144 (1) (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 from 11 am to 6 pm. </p>.<p>The orders issued by Pandey stated that while implementing the order for this period, the heads of public and private establishments in the field are bound to follow the instructions issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding social distancing. Orders issued from time to time by the government concerning Cantonment Zones shall be binding on all concerned during the above period.</p><p>Citizens must wear face masks in public places, workplaces, and during travel, and spitting in open and public places is prohibited. No more than 5 or 5 people will be allowed to gather in public places. Consumption of alcohol, paan, gutkha, and tobacco in public places has also been banned. Individuals, organizations, or groups violating the above order will be liable to punishment as per Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and other prevailing laws, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey said in the order.</p>