Curbs to continue in district

NASHIK: As the number of Corona patients in the state is declining, the curbs are slowly being relaxed. In this context, the order issued by the state government has given total relaxation in some districts of the state, citing total vaccination, while in some districts it has been decided that the previous restrictions will be maintained and continued.

On this backdrop, District Collector Suraj Mandhare has said that the previous restrictions in the district will continue as the targeted ratio of vaccination has not been crossed in Nashik yet. The state has already allowed all national parks, safaris, tourist spots, spas, beaches, amusement parks, theatres, swimming pools and cultural programmes from February 1.

Also, restrictions have been lifted on the number of attendees for the wedding and 200 for the funeral. However, beauty salons, hairdressing salons, amusement parks, swimming pools, water parks, restaurants, theatres and cinemas are still required to operate at 50 per cent capacity in the state. Meanwhile, the state government has reviewed vaccinations in all the districts where the first dose of vaccination has been administered to 90% of the citizens and the second dose to 70% of the citizens.

These mainly include Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, Raigad, Vardha, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Chandrapur and Kolhapur districts. Considering of Nashik district, the percentage of those taking the first dose is 86.22% and the percentage of those taking the second dose is 62.35%. As there is still not enough vaccination in Nashik, restrictions in the district will remain as it is.