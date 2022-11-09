Cultural programmes mark 40th anniversary day

Nashik

Musical fervour marked the 40th anniversary day celebrations of Nashik Municipal Corporation that were held at the Kalidas Kala Mandir here yesterday. Cultural programmes lasting for hours left the Nashikites mesmerised. The highlight was the performance by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar who himself sang Hindi songs.

Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, Nashik Zone Special Inspector General of Police B G Shekhar, Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknaware, ZP CEO Ashima Mittal, Leena Bansod and other dignitaries joined the celebrations.

Mentioning the many features of Nashik, the Municipal Commissioner assured that the NMC will continue to do proud work for the people of Nashik. Commissioner Dr Pulkumar and famous singer Ragini Kamtikar performed the song ‘Salame Ishq Meri Jaan’. The Commissioner’s song received a standing ovation.

While City Engineer Shivkumar Vanjari was singing the song ‘Vithu Mauli’, the Municipal Commissioner suddenly came on the stage and supported Vanjari. At this time, both officers were applauded by the audience. Lina Bansod won appreciation by performing the Marathi song ‘Hi Wat Door Jaate’.

The team of Cyclone Dance Academy who performed dance in the celebrations was also felicitated. PROs Girish Nikam and Kanchan Nayak moderated the proceedings. The programme was planned by Dr Avesh Palod, Director of the Solid Waste Management Department.