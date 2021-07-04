Cultivation of native grass species

NASHIK: The Forest Department has decided to cultivate grass on 325 hectares in Nashik Forest Circle. Apart from Nashik West, it includes Nashik East, Malegaon, Sangamner and Ahmednagar forest divisions. Funds are being made available for this under the Campa scheme. Plantation will help in enriching the biodiversity of Nashik forest. Grass will be planted on pasture, barren land in Nashik forest area.

This will help increase of bird habitat and will flourish in the area. The grass cultivation will help increase ground water level by stopping soil erosion. Grassland cultivation will provide grass fodder to wildlife and will curb their migration. Importance will be given to local grasses like Shenda, Pavana, Dongri, Marvel, Anjan and Kali Dhaman. It has been decided that per hectare 5000 seedlings will be planted.

About 16.25 lakh grass seedlings have been prepared from various nurseries of Forest Department. Planting grasses of native species can benefit from it for three years. The pre-monsoon work of grass planting has been completed and Rs. 3.31 crores have been spent for other works including preparation of seedlings. After planting, it is expected to cost around Rs 3 crore for conservation and other works, said senior forest officials.

"In this rainy season, grass species will be planted on 325 hectares. Funds from the Campa scheme are being used for this. Plantation will help in enriching the biodiversity of the area. There will also be a revival of grasses of native species. It will benefit the locals." - Nitin Gudge, Chief Conservator of Forests, Nashik

Area under cultivation

Division Hectares

Nashik East 140

Ahmednagar 145

Malegaon 20

Sangamner 20