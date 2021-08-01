Crop registration through mobile app

Facility across state from August 15

Divisional, district and taluka level monitoring committees formed



Nashik: Farmers in the state will now be able to register their crops through the e-crop survey mobile app. For this, the revenue department has developed an app for farmers with the help of Tata Trust, so that crop inspections from talathis will be accurately recorded. The real time registration facility of the revenue department was informed by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.



He also said that this e-crop survey project will be implemented across the state from August 15. There is a system of recording crops on agricultural land. This makes it possible to estimate the damage caused to farmers' production, grading of farm land, drought, excess rainfall or storms.



Crop loans are also given to farmers based on this crop registration. However, the farmers always objected that the crop inspection was not accurate as there was only one talathi in two or three villages.



This objection will be removed by creating a separate application. In this mobile application, farmers will fill in the crop information and check the crop record will be checked and verified by Talathi, he informed.



As real time information of crop sowing will be collected in the application, it will be transparent. Increasing the participation of farmers in crop inspection registration will facilitate the process of settling crop insurance and crop inspection claims.



It will also make it easier for farmers to get crop loan. It will also be possible to provide accurate compensation and assistance in case of crop damage due to natural calamities.



The e-crop survey will reveal the exact area of ​​crops in the state. This will make it possible to conduct economic surveys and agricultural planning in the state. The e-crop registration programme was earlier implemented on an experimental basis in 20 talukas. Balasaheb Thorat said that after his success, he decided to implement it all over the state.



State level, divisional, district and taluka level monitoring committees have been constituted for the successful implementation of e-crop inspection project. Apart from this, full time project implementation cell has been started under the control of Director, Land Records, Pune.





Fair compensation

Right price for crop

Through the app, farmers will be able to get information on how to get the right price for the crop. Apart from that, the mobile app will make it possible for farmers to get information on which crop to grow. Farmers can upload images of their crop using the application and after verification of the same, talathis can register the details on 7/12 extract.