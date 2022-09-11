Crop damaged by heavy rains, compensation demanded

Also, the standing crop on the farms fell on the ground, and the grains spread across, causing immense damage to fields and losses to farmers. Farmers have demanded the Revenue and Agriculture Department should immediately issue a panchnama and provide compensation and insurance money to the farmers.

Farmers had prepared summer and red onion nurseries for the Rabi season. However, due to continuous rain, the onion plants in the neighbouring nurseries have rotted, thus making farmers purchase new onion seeds and increase their expenses.

Therefore, if the rains restrict the formation of new onion plants, it will get difficult to produce good quality onions in time. Also, since the market price for onion crops is extremely low, farmers are worried that their stored onions will begin to rot as well.

Farmers should get the market price based on the production cost of onions. Also, former chairman of Lasalgaon Purchase and Sale Association Rajaram Memane, BJP state organizer Sampat Nagare, Sanjay Chande, regional organiser of nomadic castes, Chairman of Rui Society Balasaheb Gaikwad and others have demanded that panchnama should be done immediately for the loss of crops in the fields.

Rainwater from Samruddhi Highway enters fields

The rainwater accumulated on Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (Samruddhi Highway) is entering the fields of some farmers of Sinnar taluka and thus, causing extensive damage to crops.

As the highway passes through the Shivde area of the taluka, the water flows into the farmers’ fields post rains. Therefore, the farmers have submitted a statement to the Tehsildar demanding immediate compensation for the farmers in the area. Samruddhi Highway passes near Group No. 544, 553, and 545 in the Shivde area, and due to the highway, the natural nallas of the area have been blocked. The soil gets stuck in the nallas, thus making it difficult for the water to flow obstruction-free.

Therefore, farmer Vishnu Kachru Vagh and others have demanded that the tehsildar should inspect the area and compensate the farmers whose crops were damaged due to water. Agricultural department’s Pramod Wagh informed that a copy of the statement has been forwarded to the District Collector and Deputy Chief Minister’s office.