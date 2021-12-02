Crop damage, cattle deaths due to unseasonal rains

NASHIK: The unseasonal rains brought in by western disturbances resulted in widespread damage to crops and cattle across the district. At Trimbakeshwar, sowing of wheat, gram, lentils, was wasted and water was accumulated in farm fields resulting in washing away of the sown seeds.

16 small and big cattle killed

Due to unseasonal rain and overcast weather in Deola taluka, 16 small and big cattle were killed in Dahiwad on 1st December. According to the report, the cloudy weather and unseasonal rains in Deola taluka for the last two to three days have caused damage to crops as well as herdsmen. Due to unseasonal rains which started on Wednesday, a large number of agricultural commodities have been damaged in the taluka.

Onion damaged

The red onion crop which was about to harvest sustained damage. Expensive summer onion seedlings are also feared to be exposed to dew and fungal diseases. This has weakened the peasantry.

34 sheep die at Girnare

Due to the untimely rainfall in the Girnare area, about 34 sheep were killed. BJP Nashik taluka president Nitin Gaikar informed Tehsildar Anil Daude about the death of 34 sheep due to heavy rains. Accordingly, the report prepared by the revenue officer and animal husbandry officer has been sent to the Tehsildar.