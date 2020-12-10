Crime in Nashik will soon be curbed: CP Pandey

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: In Nashik city, the percentage of criminal activities seems higher in the suburban areas. Police officials will be seen on the streets soon as we are formulating strategies to deal with such situations. This will help in curbing the criminal activities. The objective is to create a crime free atmosphere, stated city Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey during an interaction on Deshdoot’s Samwad Katta. Chairman of Deshdoot Group Vikram Sarda welcomed him. The Commissioner of Police on the occasion opened his mind and discussed the strategy for better policing. </p>.<p><strong>Q: What steps are being taken to curb crime in the city?</strong> </p><p>Ans: The crime rate in Nashik as compared to Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Aurangabad, is low. We see wrongful activities by some gangs and chain snatchers, some of whom come from out of the city. There is a unique crime method of burning vehicles in Nashik, and our focus is to curb such crimes. In the case of chain snatching and other crimes, we have formulated a method of naka bandi by sealing 13 points in the city within10 mins. This has helped in lowering the chain snatching incidents. </p><p><strong>Q: As there is a rise in online transactions during Corona period, cyber frauds have increased, how is Nashik police addressing such complaints? </strong></p><p>Ans: Technology is being used a lot these days and as there are all types of tendencies using it. If citizens take little more care using this media, cyber frauds can be averted. Separate cyber cell and cyber police stations have been formed to keep watch on cybercrimes. This is an organised crime. Our motive is to reach the root cause of such crimes.</p><p><strong> Q: Cases of domestic violence and crime against women are increasing. Do you think there is a need to strengthen the laws in this area to ensure security of women?</strong> </p><p>Ans: Women's security is an issue of prime concern. The number of women police personnel will be increased to develop a relationship of trust, to make women feel more secure in police stations. Nirbhya squad is doing a good job. In addition, there is a Bharosa cell. A city can be considered safe if women in the city feel safe. Along with police, the women and child welfare department needs to address women’s grievances.</p><p> <strong>Q: What measures are being taken to address traffic issues?</strong> </p><p>Ans: Vehicular indiscipline is the main cause of traffic congestion in the city. Illegal auto rickshaws or taxis halting at unauthorised spots, cause congestion. A letter has been given to Regional Transport Office asking them to act against such offenders. We will also look into our working to check as to why signal violators or those violating no entry or parking norms are doing so.</p><p><strong>Q: What initiatives will be undertaken to develop a relationship of trust between citizens and police? </strong></p><p>Ans: This issue of lack of trust is old and needs to be addressed urgently. The common man must feel safe. The trust issues arise when people do not get proper treatment from the police. My priority is to ensure that anyone seeking help from the police is treated well at the police station. Efforts are being taken to develop coordination between police and people.</p><p><strong> Q: How do you look at the second wave of Corona? </strong></p><p>Ans: I worked with Corona patients when there was an outbreak of Corona in Arthur Road jail. Police Covid centre has been started in Nashik. There is a need to maintain physical distancing, to wear a mask, and wash hands. I have propagated green juice after proper consultation from experts to ensure the good health of my police personnel</p>