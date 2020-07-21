Crime detection rate improved in city

NASHIK :

The crime rate in city has been dropped in the period between March-May, 2020. The city has recorded 394 less cases in 2020, compared to the same period of 2019. In 2019, a total of 712 cases have been recorded in the three months’ period, while in 2020, the figures dropped to 318.

Out of 712, 442 people were detained in 2019. Out of 318, 250 have been detained in 2020. The detention percentage in 2019 was 63%, and it increased to 79% in 2020. Thus detention percentage rose by 13% this year.

There has been reduction in the number of murder, attempt to murder, decoity, chain snatching, robbery, total thefts, motor vehicle thefts, extortion, cheating, hurt, kidnapping, rape, assault on P.S., and molestation cases. The cases of riots remain same during both the periods.

The detention percentage of chain snatching, robbery, other thefts, riot, cheating, hurt, kidnapping, assault on P.S. has increased in 2020, while of total thefts, motor vehicle thefts and molestation cases have been dropped.

This is one of the positive effects of pandemic in city. Apart from that, vigilant police officers, visible policing, and preventive measures against criminals has resulted in the decrease of cases.

Awareness being one of the most important keys that helped police officers in achieving this. The detention percentage of 2020 has been better than 2018 and 2019 same time period.