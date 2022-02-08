Creating a secure online space

NASHIK: Safer Internet Day is celebrated every year on February 8, 2022, to promote safer and responsible use of technology among children and the younger generation. Earlier started in 2004 as part of a project, now, the day is celebrated across 200 countries and territories. The theme for 2022 is “All fun and games?”.

The day believes in honouring the role of young people in shaping the online spaces as a secure platform while indulging in various activities online like gaming, content creation, chatting, building relationships, and more. With technological advancements and our world changing at rapid pace, majority of people have shifted their work and hangout spots online. In the pandemic, online mode played a huge role in helping people feel connected to work and families.

However, the number of children and young people opting for online apps is increasing gradually. Even a seven-year-old has a social media account, and these children create content to keep up with the modified world. However, with increasing dependency on online apps, the risk of cybercrimes increases subsequently.

India recorded an increase in cybercrimes by 11.8 in the pandemic. It is important to be aware of cyber fraudsters and not fall prey to such malpractices. Apart from cybercrimes, the increasing influence of digital media on children can become worrisome. As every detail on the internet is just a click away, children easily get access to items not meant to be seen by them.

Similarly, youngsters create online friendships without knowing other person’s background and share media and pictures with them. Such activities may land youngsters in trouble. Even though online media is a boon, it may turn into a bane for some if used blindly.

Sakshi Garge, a cyber volunteer and cyber counsellor, shared some key points with Deshdoot Times to create a safer online space for children.