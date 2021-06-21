Create plans for medical oxygen stock

NASHIK: Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav on Monday has instructed to make a plan for the required medical oxygen stock as per the number of beds available in the hospitals and the stock should last for additional two days. A meeting of private hospitals with a capacity of more than 50 beds in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) was held at the NMC headquarters. The meeting was organized to prevent the difficulties regarding the medical oxygen supply that created in April and May.

The government had issued instructions to increase the oxygen storage capacity and production in the city. Accordingly, a meeting was held and instructions were given. The Municipal Commissioner thanked all the government and private hospitals for their success in handling the pandemic in a good manner.

Considering the possibility of more patients during the third wave of Covid-19, it has been reviewed how many more extra beds can be reserved in private hospitals. Accordingly, the hospitals were instructed by the Municipal Commissioner to make a plan about this in the next eight days. Accordingly, all private hospitals have been instructed to immediately increase their medical oxygen storage capacity like government hospitals and make a plan and report the plan to Nashik Municipal Corporation.

A detailed discussion was held in the meeting about providing adequate and quality service regarding medical oxygen supply to Nashikites during the third wave. Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Pravin Ashtikar, superintendent (health) Dr. Bapusaheb Nagargoje, Covid-19 nodal officer Dr. Avesh Palod and assistant health officer Dr. Prashant Shete were present for the meeting.