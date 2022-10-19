Create child-friendly environment: Adv Shah

Nashik

‘Swapna Baalsnehi Maharashtrache, Baalhakkachya Sanmanache’ (respect for child rights) is the motto of Child Rights Commission. Adv Sushiben Shah, Chairman of Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights asserted that the role of police administration is important in creating a child-friendly system throughout Maharashtra.

She was speaking on the occasion of the training workshop on POSCO and the JJ Act organised for officers and trainees of police department at Maharashtra Police Academy (MPA) yesterday.

On this occasion, Director of Maharashtra Police Academy Rajesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sachin Patil, divisional deputy commissioner Chandrasekhar Pagare, member of Maharashtra State Child Rights Commission Kelvin Simon, Adv Nilima Chavan, Adv Sanjay Sengar, Adv Jayashree Palve, Sayali Palkhedkar, Chaitanya Purandare, district women and child welfare officer Ajay Phadol and others were present.

Speaking on this occasion, Adv Shah said that children are the wealth of the nation and the future of the country. Children who are victimized by the incident as well as unintentionally involved in crime need a trust and affection from the police.

Adv Shah said on this occasion that it is necessary to implement an effective system along with the rescue operation for the total elimination of child beggars, child marriages and child labour.

Police are the eyes and ears of the government. Along with the knowledge of the law, the police must also be aware of how to bring new changes in the society in terms of security. Shah also expressed the hope that women police should also lead in this regard. Kelvin Simon, a member of the commission, expressed his thoughts on this occasion. Devyani Patil, MPA assistant director initiated and moderated the workshop.