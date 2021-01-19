Create awareness about road safety rules: Bhujbal

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The state Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection, and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday instructed to create awareness about road safety rules. Use the campaign to spread awareness about the rules in urban as well as in rural areas to avoid road accidents. The regional transport department should also create awareness through booklets, television, radio, and street drama, he also instructed. </p>.<p>Bhujbal issued the instructions during the inauguration of the 32nd road safety campaign at Niyojan Bhavan in the district collectorate. MP Dr Bharati Pawar, MLA Saroj Ahire, Devyani Pharade, Seema Hiray, city Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Leena Bansod, regional transport officer Bharat Kalasakar, and others were present for the occasion. </p><p>Bhujbal further said that a booklet about road safety prepared by the regional transport department should be given to all. Students will be informed about road safety through various programs during the road safety campaign. Organize a one-day training camp of truck and other heavy vehicle drivers every three-four years after the issuance of driving licenses to them. </p><p>This step will help in the reduction of road accidents, he also stated. District Collector Suraj Mandhare lauded the regional transport department for issuance of passes online for those vehicles carrying vegetables during the lockdown period and urged that everyone should take part in the campaign.</p>