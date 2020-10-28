Cracker stalls in city to be auctioned on Nov 3

Nashik: The auction of a total of 283 firecracker stalls at 23 places in six divisions of the city will be conducted in six divisional offices of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) on November 3, 2020. There will be bidding as per ready reckoner rate in respective divisions. The advertisement and license department of NMC has made preparations for this auction process.

The firecracker stalls measuring 10x10 feet on NMC spaces, grounds and vacant spaces in six divisions of the city are auctioned every year as per licence fee of the stalls. Accordingly, the auction process for 283 firecracker stalls has been initiated by NMC. The period for the stall will be from November 9 to 18, 2020.

The permission for temporary stalls will be given after permission and no objection certificate by city police department. Following the auction, concerned stalls holders have to take no objection certificate from NMC fire brigade department by paying Rs 500 as fee per day. They have to put fire resistance material there. In addition, stall holders have follow physical distancing norm in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.

Those who set up firecracker stall or shade on NMC space besides than those fixed spaces will be removed and their material will be seized. A legal case will be filed against the concerned at local police station.