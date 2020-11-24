CR transports 35.53 million tonne freight

<p>Nashik: Central Railway (CR) transported 35.53 million tonnes of freight from March 23rd, 2020 to November 18, 2020, successfully meeting the needs of the industry. CR has maintained its goods trains fully functional in spite of the Covid-19 lockdown and unlock.</p>.<p>In terms of wagon loads, it turns out 6,72,879 wagons from March 23rd to November 18, Central Railway ran 13,981 goods trains carrying coal, food grains, sugar, petroleum products, fertilizers, containers, iron and steel, cement, onions, and other miscellaneous goods. During this period on an average 2,792 wagons of freight have been loaded daily.</p><p>Central Railway carried 2,62,327 wagons of coal to various power plants to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity. Also carried 8,858 wagons of food grains and sugar; 31,743 wagons of fertilizers and 7,616 wagons of onions for the benefit of farmers; 63,305 wagons of petroleum products; 17,349 wagons of iron and steel; 45,038 wagons of cement; 2,04,021 container wagons and about 32,622 wagons of de-oiled cake and miscellaneous goods. </p><p>Railways have formed a multidisciplinary Business Development Unit (BDU) at the Zonal level and Divisional levels on Central Railway. This unit consisting of senior officers interacts frequently with trade and industry to generate more traffic for Railways.</p>