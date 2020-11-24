Deshdoot Times

CR transports 35.53 million tonne freight

2,792 wagons of freight loaded daily
CR transports 35.53 million tonne freight
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Central Railway
Freight train
goods
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com