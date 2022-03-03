CR tops parcel revenue in Indian Railways

NASHIK: As informed by Public Relations Department, Central Railway continued to secure its number one position in parcel revenue among all the zonal railways. Central Railway's parcel revenue in February 2022 was Rs. 28.16 crore. Its parcel revenue stood at Rs. 288 crore during the period April 2021 to February 2022, which is 119% more than the revenue of Rs.131.34 crore achieved during the same period last year. The tonnage transported up to February 2022 is 6.75 lakh tonnes.

The growth in parcel traffic is driven by the successful running of Kisan Rail, carrying perishable traffic of the area to the far-flung markets of the country. In financial year 2021-22 (April 2021 to February 2022), Kisan Rail made 847 trips to various destinations transporting 3.06 lakh tonnes. Since the inception of Kisan Rail, the trains made 1,074 trips transporting 3.78 lakh tonnes.

Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway, said parcel transportation by rail is the safest, quickest and most environment-friendly option available for customers. He also said Kisan Rail has proved to be a big success story that has greatly benefited farmers, small and medium entrepreneurs.

Central Railway is also number one in non-fare revenue among all zonal railways. From April 2021 to February 2022, the revenue generated stands at Rs.26.92 crore, which is 151% more than the revenue achieved during the same period last year.

Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune Divisions have awarded works under ‘Hybrid OBHS contracts on earning modes’ for six trains (Mumbai-Nagpur Duranto Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Dadar-Sawantwadi Road Tutari Express, Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express, Mumbai- Madgaon Janshatabdi Express and Pune- Ahmedabad Duranto Express) with an annual license fee of Rs.40.5 lakh for one year.

Under this scheme, exterior and interior advertising, infotainment, train vending of multipurpose items, including disposable linen and promotional rights, are allowed to licensee. This will lead to savings on OBHS and bedroll services.