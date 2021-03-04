CR to start weekly train for Shirdi

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Central Railway will start a weekly superfast reserved special train from Dadar (Mumbai) to Shirdi. This 02147 down weekly special train will start every Friday from March 5. The train will leave for Shirdi from Dadar station at 9.45 pm and will reach Shirdi at 3.45 am. It will reach Nashik Road at 12.47 am and will reach Manmad at 1.45 am.</p><p>It will take a halt at Kopargaon. 02148 up weekly train will leave Shirdi every Saturday at 7.25 am and will reach Dadar at 1.25 pm. It will reach Manmad at 8.45 am and will halt at Nashik Road station at 9.42 am. The train has a single air-conditioned second-class sleeper coach, two airconditioned class third coaches, seven sleeper coaches, and five second-class coaches. Tickets for the train can be booked at all computerized reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in</p>