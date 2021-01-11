CR to run special train from today

Nashik : Central Railway has decided to run one-way superfast special train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to New Delhi to clear the extra rush of passengers. Train number 02177 will be one way superfast special which will leave CSMT at 11.30pm today (Monday) and reach New Delhi at 3.30am on third day.



Train will have halts at Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantonment and Palwal. Train will have 17 second-class seating coaches. Bookings for 02177 One way superfast special train on special charges have opened yesterday at all PRS locations and on website www.irctc.co.in .



Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains, said CR spokesperson AK Singh. “Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination,” he added.

