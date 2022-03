CR to run 96 special trips this summer

NASHIK/MUMBAI: As informed by the Public Relations Department, Central Railway will run a total of 96 trips of five summer special trains between Pune-Jaipur/Karmali, Mumbai-Shalimar, Panvel-Karmali and Nagpur-Madgaon. The administration has requested passengers to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour for everyone’s safety. Bookings for special trains number 01403/01404, 01405/01406, 01201/01202 and superfast AC specials no. 01401 and 01019 is available at all computerised reservation centres and website www.irctc.co.in.

1. Mumbai-Shalimar (20 trips)

01019 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 08:15 pm every Tuesday from April 12 to June 14, 2022, and arrive at Shalimar at 05:15 am o­n third day; from the day of departure. 01020 special will leave Shalimar at 05:35 pm every Thursday from April 14 to June 16, 2022, and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11:45 pm the next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tata Nagar, Kharagpur, Santragachi.

Composition: one First AC, Three AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, o­ne Pantry Car.

2. Panvel-Karmali Special (18 trips)

01405 special will leave Panvel at 10:00 pm every Saturday from April 9 to June 6, 2022, and arrive at Karmali at 08:00 am the next day. 01406 special will leave Karmali at 09:20 am every Saturday from April 9 to June 4, 2022, and arrive at Panvel at 08:00 pm the same day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim.

Composition: o­ne AC-2 Tier, four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, six General Second Class, including guard’s brake van.

3. Pune-Karmali Special (18 trips)

01403 special will leave Pune at 05:30 pm every Friday from April 8 to June 3, 2022, and arrive in Karmali at 08:00 am the next day. 01404 special will leave Karmali at 09:20 am every Sunday from April 10 to June 5, 2022, and arrive in Pune at 11:35 pm the same day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim.

Composition: o­ne AC-2 Tier, four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, six General Second Class, including guard’s brake van.

4. Pune-Jaipur AC superfast special (20 trips)

01401 special will leave Pune at 12:30 pm every Tuesday from April 12 to June 14, 2022, and arrive in Jaipur at 11:10 pm the same day. 01402 special will leave Jaipur at 12:35 pm every Wednesday from April 13 to June 15 and arrive in Pune at 08:00 pm the same day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Mandasor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Phulera.

Composition: 13 AC-3 Tier.

5. Nagpur-Madgaon Special (20 trips)

01201 special will leave Nagpur at 03:50 pm every Saturday from April 9 to June 11, 2022, and arrive at Madgaon at 05:30 pm the next day. 01202 special will leave Madgaon at 08:15 pm every Sunday from April 10 to June 12, 2022, and arrive in Nagpur at 08:10 pm the next day.

Halts: Wardha, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim.

Composition: o­ne AC-2 Tier, four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, six General Second Class, including guard’s brake van.