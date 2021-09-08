CR ‘Swachhta Rath’ to work towards Cleaner Environment

NASHIK: Railways consistently took various measures to maintain clean environment not only at stations and its surrounding but also the railway tracks. Central Railway’s network is one of the largest suburban rail networks in the world. In order to keep the city’s track clean, Central Railway runs Swachhta Rath to collect and clean the muck and garbage on the tracks between on main line.

During the year 2020-21,1.7 lakh cubic metres of muck and garbage were cleared from the tracks in suburban section. The muck and garbage dumped along the tracks which defaces the tracks but also clogs the drainages crossing under it, leading to water-logging on tracks during monsoon. These Raths used to operate only during mid-night.The muck and garbage cleaned are packed in gunny bags which were then loaded on to the Rath specials train.

A total of seven Swachhta Rath are working in Suburban section of Central Railway. In addition to this, Poclain mounted on DBKM are also operated, the muck is removed with the help of JCB machines as and when required.