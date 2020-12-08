Cr registers increase in freight loading in November

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Central Railway (CR) freight loading in November 2020 is 5.65 million tonnes as compared to 5.58 million tonnes loaded in November 2019 showing an improvement of 1.3%. Business development units have aggressively marketed in capturing new traffic like Dolomite, Cotton husk, cottonseed oil cake, rice, husk from Bhusaval division. </p>.<p>Automobile loading has reached 155 rakes from Central Railway this year. Export traffic of automobiles to Bangladesh captured from various terminals and loading crossed 30 rakes in October and November 2020 consecutively. A total of 182 rakes of Onion loading during April to November 2020 has surpassed 25 rakes achieved during last year by a gigantic leap.</p><p>Out of these 182 rakes, 79 rakes have been sent to Bangladesh. Bhusaval division had loaded the highest ever NMG traffic of 21 rakes in October 2020 and kept the NMG traffic at 21 rakes in November also. Kisan Rail continues to be the darling of the farmers. In 41 trips of Kisan Rail till now, 13,513 tonnes of perishables and other items have been transported. </p><p>In a first, 23 tonnes of bananas were loaded from Jeur station. So far, 649 parcel trains have run during the COVID period. Bhiwandi, Pandharpur, Sangola, Belvandi, Kopargaon, Modlimb, Jeur, Lasalgaon, Warud Orange City, Katol, Pandhurna, Narkher, and Kalmeshwar stations are also attracting parcel traffic.</p>