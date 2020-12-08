Deshdoot Times

Cr registers increase in freight loading in November

Automobile loading reached 155 rakes from Central Railway this year
Cr registers increase in freight loading in November
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Central Railway
indian railway
Freight Services
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com