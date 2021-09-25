CR observes 'Swaccha Railgadi, Swaccha Parisar'

NASHIK: Central Railway has observed 'Swachh Railgaadi and Swaccha Parisar' that is clean trains and clean premises as part of the Swachhta Pakhawada being observed from September 16, 2021 to September 30, 2021. All Divisions of Central Railway focused on intensive cleaning of trains at stations and sheds keeping up with Covid-19 protocol. Along with cleanliness of toilets, availability of dustbins was also ensured in trains and the waste disposal therein.

Swachhata Pakhwada gained momentum as Central Railway moved ahead with the activities lined on the theme of Swachh Parisar, Clean Work place and premises. All railway offices in and around the station including those of workshops and depots engaged themselves in an intensive cleaning schedule, the main task being clearing their unwanted files and papers and making way for their disposal.

The 07618 Panvel - Nanded Special was thoroughly cleaned by the cleaning staff at Devlali Station and other trains with focus on toilets and wash basins were cleaned. Paper bags were distributed to the passengers and counselled for use of dust bin.

Intensive cleaning done at railway health units by health inspector, pharmacist and other hospital staff in Bhusaval division. Akola, Nasik and Shegaon station staff participated in cleaning activities of their station premises in Bhusaval division.