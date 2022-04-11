CR launches ‘One Station, One Product’

NASHIK/MUMBAI: To make Railway Stations a promotional and sales hub for local products, a step towards promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local programme, Central Railway under the Ministry of Railways has launched ‘One Station One Product’ at five stations of Central Railway i.e one station each of its 5 divisions.

Under ‘One Station One Product’ at Kolhapur (Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus) station of Pune Division, Kolhapuri chappals will be promoted, Local Handicrafts of Burhanpur at Burhanpur station on Bhusaval Division, Solapuri chaddar (textiles) at Solapur Station and Nagpur station, Bamboo products has been showcased, promoted. The scheme of promoting local products under ‘One station One product’ will be put up at the stations, initially for 15 days.

To provide enhanced livelihood and welfare for local artisans, potters, weavers and handloom weavers and tribals, the ‘One Station One Product’ policy was announced during this year union budget.