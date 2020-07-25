CR exports onions from Lasalgaon to Darshana

NASHIK :

In a first of its kind, Central Railway exported onions by parcel train from Lasalgaon to Darshana in Bangladesh on July 22, 2020. This parcel train had 20 parcel vans loaded with onion.

It has already exported more than 1.5 lakh tonnes of onions in 62 goods trains to Bangladesh from May 2020.

Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Shivaji Sutar, informed that this is an achievement for Railways as it has fulfilled the aspirations of the farmers and satiated the essential need of the neighbouring country, Bangladesh.

More than 1.5 lakh tonnes of onions were transported from Nashik, Kherwadi, Niphad, Lasalgaon and Manmad stations of Bhusaval division and from Kopergaon, Yeole stations of Solapur Division of Central Railway to Darshana, Rohanpur, Birole and Benapole in Bangladesh.

All possible assistance was being provided to the loaders by coordinating with district administration.

During loading, social distancing measures and sanitizing practices as mandated by Central and State Governments were being observed, said Railway officials.

Central Railway has also transported about 29K tonnes of parcels in its special trains and parcel special trains. It includes about 20,000 tonnes in parcel special trains and 9,000 tonnes in special trains.