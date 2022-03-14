CR earns 2.48 crore from film shoots

Central Railway earned highest revenue of Rs. 1.27 crore from the feature film ‘2 Brides’ shot at Yeola, Kanhegaon stations with Shooting Special Train for 18 days. Another feature film shot at Adarki Railway Station with Special train for nine days fetched Rs. 65.95 lakhs. Despite covid restrictions in the initial 6 months of this financial year, Central Railway with its seamless process attracted production houses to use its location for film shooting and generated this record revenue.

The revenue earned of Rs. 2.48 crores this financial year is the highest ever from Film Shooting by Central Railway surpassing the previous highest generated in the year 2013-14 of 1.73 crore. Despite stringent covid restrictions during last financial year i.e 2020-21, the revenue earned was Rs. 41.16 lakhs.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus continues to be the most preferred film shooting location for film makers, 4 films were shot at this UNESCO World Heritage Railway station including a film starring Arshad Warsi and Chitrangada Singh titled ‘Moder Love – Cutting Chai’.

The other film shooting locations were the second most popular old Wadi Bunder yard, Adarki railway station near Satara, Yeola, Kanhegaon stations between Manmad and Ahmednagar, Dadar, Mulund RPF ground and the attractive hill stations for Mumbaikars, the Matheran Railway station.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager said “Thanks to our popular locations like Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, the old Wadi Bunder yard, Wathar and the Apta station and also the initiatives to grant permission without any hassles to the production houses enabled Central Railway to earn record revenue from film shoots” .

Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer said “Many box office hit films were shot over Central Railway like Slum Dog Millionaire, Kaminey, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Ra-one, Raavan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Dilwale Dulaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dabangg, Darbaar, Rang de Basanti, Baaghi, Khaki, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and many others hit films were shot over the years.”