CR develops improved design prototype automobile carrier

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Central Railway (CR) has developed a prototype coach for carrying automobiles in a short span of 45 days. It developed the New Modified Goods Coach (NMGC) with improved fall plate for easier loading of automobiles, lashing channels for proper securing of vehicles, fully welded chequered plate floor, louvers for ventilation, and natural pipe light illumination. </p>.<p>It will increase the speed potential of the NMGH coach from 75 to 110 kmph. Railways have become safe and affordable transport for sending automobiles to various parts of the country and Bangladesh too. In order to improve the standards, interaction took place between the Railways and manufacturers of automobiles recently.</p><p> The suggestions put forth by manufacturers for improvements in end opening, door design, fall plate, coach floor design, and guidance for loading and unloading were referred by Central Railway to RDSO to improve the New Modified Goods (NMG) coach which is used for transporting automobiles. </p><p>Automobile manufacturers also inspected the coach and expressed satisfaction over the improved design. General Manager, Central Railway, Sanjeev Mittal appreciated the team of the workshop for modifying the NMG coach in a record time. Principal Chief Operations Manager, Central Railway D K Singh said that the speed potential of the NMGH automobile carrier will be a game changer in quick and safer transportation of the automobiles. </p><p>With the help of suggestion, the Central Railway has developed the coach with proper entry slope, markers on the floor for guidance, retro-refractive marking on the floor, pillar and carline for guidance, unrestricted full height end opening, and other features.</p>