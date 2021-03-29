CR appeals not to throw colour balloons at trains

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Central Railways (CR) has requested people not to target trains while celebrating Holi. The harmless-looking colour balloons can cause someone for their life if hurled on a person near the train doors, stated CR. This message has been given ahead of the Holi celebration. A strong vigil will be kept in the Bhusawal division to avoid any incident. During the festival of colours, some people throw water balloons at moving trains. </p>.<p>Depending on the impact and the content of the balloons, it can cause damage to the eyes. One may get startled and even fall off a moving train. “We have deployed additional forces onboard trains to keep mischievous elements away. They are visiting the notorious balloon throwing spots along railway lines, and people are being counselled and warned too,” said a senior Central Railway official. </p><p>According to reports, people hurl trash, eggs, and even grease packets on moving trains. As informed by a senior CR official, those indulging in throwing balloons or pelting stones are liable to punishment under section 154 of the Railway Act for endangering the safety of passengers.</p>