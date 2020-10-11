CP visits Bhadrakali police station
Deshdoot Times

CP visits Bhadrakali police station

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

City Commissioner of Police Deepak Pande on Saturday visited Bhadrakali police station and inspected it.

...
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com