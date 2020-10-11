CP visits Bhadrakali police station

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>City Commissioner of Police Deepak Pande on Saturday visited Bhadrakali police station and inspected it.</p>.<p>He on the occasion stated that attempts will be made to give a new identity to Bhadrakali police station which is known as the area of criminals.</p><p>Pandey visited the police station under the one day, one police station initiative. He on the occassion interacted with personnel, religious priests, peace committee members and citizens. Pandey took information about functioning of the police station.</p><p>Deputy commissioner of police Amol Tambe, Laxmikant Patil, assistant commissioner of police Mangalsingh Suryawanshi, Sameer Shaikh and senior police inspeector of Bhadrakali police station Sajan Sonawane were also present on the occasion.</p><p>Pandey informed that police took action at 31 places in the city and took 20 suspects into custody. Weapons have been seized from these suspects. This action will continue, he made it clear.</p><p>A total of 800 CCTV cameras will be installed in the city under the smart city mission. They will be operationalised till November. This will help in monitoring criminal activities in the city and to keep a tab on criminals, Pandey also informed.</p>