CP to seek feedback from citizens, pump operators

NASHIK: With the transfer of former Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, the question of whether the ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ rule will still be in force in the city is striking Nashikites. Jayant Naiknavare, who has recently taken over as the new Commissioner of Police, has said that he will take the final decision after taking the views of all.

The tenure of the then Nashik CP Pandey has been very successful. The campaign ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ started by him received good response. However, making the rule more punitive, he later said that he would file a case of incitement to suicide against the petrol pump operators who were giving petrol to the bikers without helmets.

Pandey had also made helmet compulsory for the pillion rider. This role was however strongly opposed by petrol pump operators across the city. In the midst of this strong resentment among people, Pandey was transferred.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed Commissioner of Police Naiknavare has continued to support the ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ campaign. However, he clarified that no final decision has been taken yet.

CP Naiknavare said, “Opinion of the people concerned is required before making any decision regarding the ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ rule. I am going to meet the petrol pump owners, petrol dealers in the city and also talk to the police.” He said the decision would be taken in consultation with the concerned authorities along with the citizens.

He further said that even so wearing helmet is mandatory by law. Pandey had decided to implement the helmet rule in the city to encourage two-wheelers to wear helmets for their own safety. Petrol dealers were then barred from selling petrol to two-wheelers without helmets. Pandey had also warned petrol pump operators of filing a charge-sheet if they allow petrol to two-wheeler rider without helmets and if they were found selling petrol to the offenders.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Naiknavare will hold discussions with petrol pump operators, citizens and motorcycle owners under this campaign. A final decision will then be taken. So all eyes are on whether the new Commissioner of Police will stick to the helmet rule with its stringent punitive rules or consider public opinion.