CP takes measures to improve policing

NASHIK: As per the order of Commissioner of Police Jayant Naiknavare, 186 different types of punitive actions were taken under the jurisdiction of seven police stations in the area of Circle 1.

As per the order by the CP, to maintain law and order in Nashik, police commissionerate and under the guidance of Circle-1 DCP Amol Tambe in Circle-1 jurisdiction, special combing operation has been undertaken in Panchavati Adgaon, Mhasrul, Bhadrakali, Sarkarwada, Gangapur and Mumbai Naka police stations areas.

The operation is in force from 8 pm to 11 pm and from 1 am to 4 am from June 2 which included patrolling, combing operations, raids, criminal checking, anti-atrocity action, investigation of wanted suspects, investigation of suspects on record, deportation of accused, probe and other criminal actions.

In this operation, separate squads have been deployed for each police station. Each squad consists of one police officer, five male police officers and two female officers. This operation is underway under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner division 1 Gangadhar Sonawane and Assistant Commissioner division 2 Deepali Khanna.

Senior police inspectors (Panchavati) Dr. Sitaram Kolhe, (Adgaon) Irfan Sheikh, (Mhasrul) Ashok Sakhare, (Bhadrakali) Dattatray Pawar, (Sarkarwada) Sajan Sonawane, (Gangapur) Riaz Sheikh and (Mumbai Naka) Sunil Rohokale are leading the operation which is being carried out by an independent squad in each police station. So far, action has been taken against 186 violators.