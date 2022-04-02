CP Pandey clarifies on transfer application

NASHIK: City Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey yesterday made his stand clear on his transfer application, stating that he has applied for transfer due to his own personal reasons. City Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey’s application for transfer was the talk of the town yesterday. CP Pandey himself had to clarify this.

“I have applied for transfer for my own personal reasons,” said CP Pandey. Since I have a huge responsibility, I had made an application eight to ten days ago, he said. CP Pandey has taken many brave decisions, including filing a case against Union Minister Narayan Rane, permission norms for festival celebrations etc.

Apart from controlling the crime graph in the city, many politicians and Nashikites have criticised the Commissioner of Police for pursuing helmet rule more strictly, which included making helmets mandatory for the pillion rider too.

Pandey has also raised the question of why notices should be issued if petrol pump operators give petrol to helmetless riders as they have incited them to commit suicide. Meanwhile, Pandey said that the seniors will consider his application sympathetically.